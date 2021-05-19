Lamborghini announces its roadmap for electrification

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 19 May 2021, 21:14 PM

Italian premium performance car manufacturer, Lamborghini presents ‘Direzione Cor Tauri’ (Towards Cor Tauri) - a roadmap to decarbonisation of future Lamborghini models and of the Sant’Agata Bolognese site based on a holistic approach to its environmental sustainability strategy. Throughout the product electrification process, Lamborghini will focus continually on identifying technologies and solutions that guarantee top performance and driving dynamics in keeping with the marque’s tradition. In reference to the logo chosen by company founder Ferruccio Lamborghini in 1963, Cor Tauri is the brightest star in the Taurus constellation, and represents Lamborghini’s move towards a future that is electrified but always faithful to the heart and soul of the ‘bull’ brand.

Lamborghini’s roadmap will comprise of three phases -

Celebrating the combustion engine (2021-2022) (first phase)

The company will present models paying tribute to Lamborghini’s recent period of continuous success. In the wake of steady sales growth and a seven-fold increase in turnover over the last fifteen years, Lamborghini claims to have established itself as a center of excellence in the production of the best super sports cars. Unique design, technological innovation at the highest levels backed by huge investments in research and development, and the highest quality and craftsmanship are the basis for a pyramid of products: from the Urus Super SUV, the cornerstone of today’s success, rising to the pinnacle of technology and design masterpieces with the limited series. The most recently unveiled, the Sian, kicked off the electrification journey, as the first Lamborghini featuring hybrid technology.

Hybrid transition (by the end of 2024) (second phase)

Lamborghini plans to launch its first hybrid series production car in 2023, and claims that the entire range will be electrified by the end of 2024. Performance and the authentic Lamborghini driving experience will remain the focus of the company’s engineers and technicians in developing new technologies, and the application of lightweight carbon fiber materials will be crucial in compensating for weight due to electrification. The company’s internal target for this phase is to reduce product CO2 emissions by 50 per cent by the beginning of 2025.

The company will invest 1.5 billion euros over a four-year period. It is a tangible sign of the company’s strong sense of responsibility towards the need for a concrete response, through significant innovations, to the period of profound transformation that is affecting the whole automotive industry.

First fully-electric Lamborghini (second half of the decade) (third phase)

The second part of the decade will be dedicated to full-electric vehicles, with the vision of a fourth model in the future. Technological innovation in this phase will be oriented towards ensuring remarkable performance, and positioning the new product at the top of its segment. This is how Lamborghini sees the culmination of this part of its journey: Cor Tauri, the brightest star in the constellation to which the company’s roadmap points, is represented by a fourth fully-electric model.

Lamborghini’s program towards 2030 starts from a holistic vision of the company’s sustainability strategy - a 360-degree approach that spans products to the Sant’Agata Bolognese site, from the production lines to the offices. The 160,000 square-meter area achieved CO2 neutral certification in 2015, which was maintained even after the production site was doubled in size in recent years. In addition to reducing CO2 emissions, environmental protection, sustainability in the supply chain, attention to employees and corporate social responsibility are integral parts of this strategy.