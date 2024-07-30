Kia’s new compact SUV to make India debut in 2025

It’s been a while since Kia has been working on a new model that will be slotted below the Sonet SUV. It has been spotted testing previously and could be called ‘Clavis’. We can now confirm that it will be launched in 2025 and use the same platform as its elder sibling.

The Clavis will enter the segment that Tata Punch, Citroen C3, Hyundai Exter, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis currently occupy. It could make use of the Sonet’s 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic gearboxes.

To attract more budget-conscious buyers, Kia could also jump into the CNG game to fetch volumes from this model. The tech already exists with the dual-cylinder Exter and could be utilised for Clavis too.

With numerous spy shots, we can say that this micro SUV will get a boxy body style with low seat headlamps, squared wheel arches, and big wheels. The feature list is expected to include dual screens, climate control, and LED lights.

Kia | Clavis | Kia Clavis