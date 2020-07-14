Kia to unveil production-ready Sonet in India on 7 August

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 14 July 2020, 17:26 PM

The production-ready Kia Sonet will make its world premiere in India on 7 August. The sub-four metre SUV, which was showcased for the first time in the country at the Auto Expo 2020, shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Venue .

The Kia Sonet will be the third product from the brand for the Indian market after the Seltos and the Carnival, which is expected to arrive in September this year. Upon launch, the model will rival the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Tata Nexon , Mahindra XUV300 , Ford EcoSport and the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Kia Sonet rear three quarters

Feature highlights of the Kia Sonet might include full LED headlamps, tiger-nose grille, faux skid plates, dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lights, 10.25inch touchscreen infotainment system, Kia UVO connectivity, ventilated seats, wireless charging, steering mounted controls, flat-bottom steering wheel and red highlights across the interior and exterior.

Under the hood, the Kia Sonet is expected to be offered with a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel motor and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. A six-speed manual transmission is likely to be standard while a DCT unit and an iMT unit will be available as an option. The Sonet will be the first model from Kia to feature the iMT or intelligent Manual Transmission.