Kia teases QYI compact SUV concept; global debut at 2020 Auto Expo

Aditya Nadkarni Friday 24 January 2020, 14:19 PM

The Kia QYI compact SUV concept has been teased ahead of its global unveil that is scheduled to take place at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi. The model will be the third offering from the brand in India after the Seltos and the Carnival.

To be underpinned by the same platform as the Hyundai Venue , the Kia QYI compact SUV is expected to be powered by the 1.5-litre diesel engine, albeit in the de-tuned format. Also on offer will be the 1.2-litre NA petrol motor and the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor that will be borrowed from the Venue . Transmission options may include a six-speed manual transmission and a seven-speed DCT unit, while the 1.2-litre petrol engine is likely to be available only with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Kia QYI compact SUV concept rear

As seen in the images here, the Kia QYI compact SUV concept reveals a few features that are expected to make it to the production-spec model. These feature highlights include the signature Kia design elements such as the LED DRLs, red highlight on the body cladding and the tiger-nose grille, floating roof design, diamond-cut alloy wheels, faux skid plates and LED light bar connecting the tail lights.