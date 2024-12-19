    Recently Viewed
            Kia Syros unveiled in India; bookings open on 3 January

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Thursday 19 December 2024,19:23 PM IST

            Kia India has unveiled the much-anticipated Kia Syros SUV. This is Kia’s fourth SUV for India and fits in between the Sonet and Seltos. Bookings will open on 3 January and it is being offered in six variants, six colour options and with two engine options.

            The outside of the Syros embodies Kia's 'Opposites United' philosophy, effortlessly blending bold aesthetics with functional versatility. Its striking design commands attention, highlighted by Kia’s signature star map LED lighting that delivers a futuristic, sophisticated look. The distinctive Kia Signature Digital Tiger Face further enhances its commanding road presence, while R17 Crystal Cut alloy wheels, streamline door handles, puddle lamps with Kia logo projection, and muscular contours all contribute to the vehicle's dynamic and standout appeal.

            Kia Syros Right Rear Three Quarter

            Inside the Syros gets a 2,550mm wheelbase and features like a first in segment sliding and reclining, 60:40 split rear seats which enables adjustable boot space and front and rear ventilated seats The cabin is further elevated with a 30-inch Trinity Panoramic Display panel - Connected Car Navigation Cockpit, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, Sporty alloy pedals, and 64 colour ambient mood lighting, Double D-Cut Steering Wheel, 4-Way Powered Driver Seat, creating an atmosphere of modern luxury.

            The Syros introduces features like Harman Kardon Premium 8 Speakers Sound System, Smartphone Wireless charger for enhanced experience. With call centre-assisted navigation, drivers can enjoy real-time guidance wherever their journey takes them.

            Kia Syros Dashboard

            On the safety front, it is equipped with ADAS Level 2, it features 16 autonomous driving aids, including Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, 360 Degree Camera with Blind View Monitor and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, providing a safer, more intuitive driving experience.

            The Syros is also equipped with 20 standard robust hi-safety features, such as Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist control, six airbags, Vehicle Stability Management, Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold

            Under the hood, the Syros boasts two engine options Smartstream 1.0-liter turbo petrol with 118bhp/172Nm and 1.5-liter CRDi diesel with 114bhp/250Nm paired with manual and automatic transmission. With a longer wheelbase of 2550mm and refined suspension, the Syros ensures superior ride quality, balancing agility for city drives.

            Gwanggu Lee, MD and CEO of Kia India, articulated the brand's vision: 'Kia India has always been driven by a challenger spirit, setting new benchmarks in the automotive industry with our commitment to innovation, technology, and customer-centric design. Our journey since the first launch has been nothing short of remarkable, with a growing presence across the country and a focus on delivering high-quality, aspirational vehicles. With the Syros, we are further enhancing our product portfolio, offering a new species of SUV that combines superior comfort, cutting-edge technology, and bold design”.

            Kia Syros
            KiaSyros ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Syros | Kia Syros

