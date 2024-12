Ahead of 17 December unveiling, select Kia dealerships in India have started accepting unofficial Syros compact SUV bookings.

In terms of features, the Syros will be equipped with LED headlamps, digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, cooled front seats, flush-fitting door handles, and Type-C USB ports.

The Syros will adopt the Sonet’s 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines with manual and automatic gearboxes.

