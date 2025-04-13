    Recently Viewed
            Kia Syros scores 5-star BNCAP safety rating

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Sunday 13 April 2025,18:07 PM IST

            The recently evaluated Kia Syros has demonstrated exemplary safety standards by achieving a five-star rating in the rigorous Bharat NCAP crash tests. This makes Syros the first model to score full marks in Global / Bharat NCAP crash tests.

            Kia Syros Right Side View

            The recently launched SUV exhibited robust performance in both adult and child occupant protection, securing notable scores of 30.21 out of 32 and 44.42 out of 49 points, respectively. The tested variants, HTK (O) Petrol-Manual and HTX+ Petrol-DCT, were equipped with essential safety features including six airbags, ESC, three-point seatbelts for all occupants, and ISOFIX anchors. This rating is applicable across the entire Syros model range.

            The Syros has a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 9 lakh and is offered with turbo petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic gearboxes.

            Kia Syros
            KiaSyros ₹ 9.00 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Syros | Kia Syros

