    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Kia Syros price announcement tomorrow

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Friday 31 January 2025,20:02 PM IST

            The much-awaited prices for the Kia Syros will be announced tomorrow. This is Kia’s fourth locally produced model and fits in between the Sonet and Seltos in Kia’s lineup. It is being offered in six variants and across eight colour options as well as two powertrain options.

            Highlights of the top-spec model include climate control with rear AC vents, a triple screen layout, a powered driver’s seat with ventilation, reclining second with ventilation, connected car technology, a panoramic sunroof and a full LED light package.

            The petrol engine in question is Kia’s 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol while the diesel is the automaker’s 1.5-litre unit. Both get a six-speed MT as standard while in terms of automatics, the petrol gets a seven-speed DCT while the diesel gets a six-speed AT. There is no CNG or EV option but we expect the latter to arrive in 2026.

            Rivals for the Kia Syros include top-spec versions of the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Fronx, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Toyota Taisor. It is also expected to overlap with entry-level variants of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and MG Astor. The Syros is a new segment of cars and is expected to open the door for other players to fill up this part of the market.

            Kia Syros
            KiaSyros ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Syros | Kia Syros

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Kia Syros price announcement tomorrow

            Kia Syros price announcement tomorrow

            By Desirazu Venkat01/31/2025 20:01:15

            The Syros will be retailed in six variants, eighr colour options and across two powertrains

            Nissan increases the prices of the Magnite by up to Rs. 22,000

            Nissan increases the prices of the Magnite by up to Rs. 22,000

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/31/2025 19:16:15

            It is applicable to the complete variant line-up.

            Maruti e Vitara variants and specifications revealed

            Maruti e Vitara variants and specifications revealed

            By Desirazu Venkat01/30/2025 16:24:50

            The Maruti e Vitara will be offered in 10 colours, three variants and two powertrain options

            Tata Motors confirms Curvv Dark Edition for launch

            Tata Motors confirms Curvv Dark Edition for launch

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/30/2025 15:43:20

            It is likely to be followed by a Curvv Red Dark Edition.

            Maruti e Vitara unofficial bookings begin ahead of launch

            Maruti e Vitara unofficial bookings begin ahead of launch

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/29/2025 15:25:56

            It is expected to be launched in March 2025.

            Audi RSQ8 facelift bookings now open

            Audi RSQ8 facelift bookings now open

            By Desirazu Venkat01/28/2025 14:27:23

            The Audi RS Q8 will be launched in India on 17 February

            Tata Motors launches Nexon CNG Red Dark Edition in India

            Tata Motors launches Nexon CNG Red Dark Edition in India

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/28/2025 13:57:00

            The new offering is available in three variants.

            Featured Cars

            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 7.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Syros

            Kia Syros

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            Audi RS Q8 facelift

            Audi RS Q8 facelift

            ₹ 2.20 - 2.30 Crore

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            BYD Sealion 7

            BYD Sealion 7

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Skoda Octavia facelift

            Skoda Octavia facelift

            ₹ 35.00 - 40.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Audi Q6 e-tron

            Audi Q6 e-tron

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Lotus Emeya

            Lotus Emeya

            ₹ 2.34 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lotus Emira

            Lotus Emira

            ₹ 3.22 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta Electric

            Hyundai Creta Electric

            ₹ 17.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW X3

            BMW X3

            ₹ 75.80 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW iX1 LWB

            BMW iX1 LWB

            ₹ 49.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars