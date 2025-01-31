Kia Syros price announcement tomorrow

The much-awaited prices for the Kia Syros will be announced tomorrow. This is Kia’s fourth locally produced model and fits in between the Sonet and Seltos in Kia’s lineup. It is being offered in six variants and across eight colour options as well as two powertrain options.

Highlights of the top-spec model include climate control with rear AC vents, a triple screen layout, a powered driver’s seat with ventilation, reclining second with ventilation, connected car technology, a panoramic sunroof and a full LED light package.

The petrol engine in question is Kia’s 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol while the diesel is the automaker’s 1.5-litre unit. Both get a six-speed MT as standard while in terms of automatics, the petrol gets a seven-speed DCT while the diesel gets a six-speed AT. There is no CNG or EV option but we expect the latter to arrive in 2026.

Rivals for the Kia Syros include top-spec versions of the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Fronx, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Toyota Taisor. It is also expected to overlap with entry-level variants of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and MG Astor. The Syros is a new segment of cars and is expected to open the door for other players to fill up this part of the market.

Kia | Syros | Kia Syros