Kia Syros official bookings open for Rs. 25,000

Ahead of the official launch of the Kia Syros, the carmaker has opened the official bookings for the compact SUV for Rs. 25,000. Prices will be announced on 1 February. The Syros will be offered in six variants, seven colour options, and two engines.

The highlights of the Syros include vertically stacked LED headlamps, dual 12.3-inch screens, a panoramic sunroof, cooled and reclining rear seats, a wireless charging pad, a powered driver seat, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS.

The Syros can be had with 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines with manual and automatic gearboxes. The former produces 118bhp, while the latter will be tuned to produce 114bhp.

