Kia Syros new details revealed!

Ahead of the 19 December unveiling, Kia India has released a new teaser of the upcoming Syros compact SUV. The video reveals and confirms many of the SUV's features and design.

The Syros will sport vertically-stacked LED headlamps and tail lamps, flush-fitting door handles, roof rails, squared wheel arches, and a tall and upright stance. Further, the cabin of the Syros will be equipped with a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, reclining rear seats, wireless charger, digital instrument cluster, and off-set logo on the flat-bottom steering wheel.

We expect the Syros to be offered with 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines with manual and automatic gearboxes.

Kia | Syros | Kia Syros