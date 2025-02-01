    Recently Viewed
            Kia Syros launched in India at Rs. 9. lakh

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Saturday 01 February 2025,10:10 AM IST

            Launched in India

            Kia has solved the final piece of the Syros puzzle by announcing prices for the complete range. It is available in six variants across two powertrain and eight colour options. The top-spec HTX+ variant is priced at Rs.9 lakh. This is Kia’s fourth locally made car and in this price bracket fits in between the Sonet and Seltos in Kia’s hierarchy

            Variant details and colours

            The Sonet is being retailed in the HTK, HTK (O), HTK Plus and HTX variants across both petrol and diesel engine options. There is no GT-line or X-line variant as yet but Kia has confirmed that the latter is in the pipeline and will be launched over the course of 2025. There are eight colour options of which two are dual-tone colour scheme. There are four different interior them options and their availability depends on the variant selected.

            Top features

            The fully loaded HTX+ (O) variant gets features like three-screen layout, climate control with rear AC vents, wireless phone mirroring, connected car technology, powered driver’s seat, rear seat ventilation and recline, level-2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, 17-inch wheels and a full LED light package.

            Powertrain options

            The two engines on offer are Kia’s 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol or their 1.5-litre diesel. The turbo petrol produces 118bhp/172Nm while the diesel produces 114bhp/250Nm. Both engines get a six-speed MT while the diesel can be had with a six-speed AT and the petrol a seven-speed DCT. There is no CNG option and Kia has hinted at an EV version in the next 1.5 years.

            Price analysis and competition

            When looking at base to base, the Syros is Rs. 1 lakh more than the Sonet but that’s when you look at the 1.2-litre variants. In terms of 1.0-litre variants, it is cheaper by Rs 66,000 but with a caveat that the Sonet 1.0 can only be had with a six-speed iMT whereas the Syros 1.0 is offered with a six-speed MT. At the top-end, the Syros HTX+ diesel is priced at Rs. 17 lakh whereas the Sonet diesel AT is priced at Rs 15.70 lakh. Whenever Kia brings in a GT-line for the Syros, we expect the pricing delta to be even higher. Rivals for the Kia Syros include the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Toyota Taisor and the Skoda Kylaq.

            Petrol

            (All-India ex-showroom)

            HTK MT

            Rs. 9 lakh

            HTK (O) MT

            Rs. 10 lakh

            HTK+ MT

            Rs. 11.5 lakh

            HTX MT

            Rs. 13.3 lakh

            HTK+ AT

            Rs. 12.8 lakh

            HTX AT

            Rs. 14.6 lakh

            HTX+ AT

            Rs. 16 lakh

            Diesel

            HTK (O)

            Rs. 11 lakh

            HTK+

            Rs. 12.5 lakh

            HTX

            Rs. 14.3 lakh

            HTX+

            Rs. 17 lakh

            Kia Syros
            KiaSyros ₹ 9.00 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Syros | Kia Syros

