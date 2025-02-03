Kia Syros HTX+ (O) priced at Rs 17.80 lakh

The top-spec Kia Syros has been priced at Rs. 17.80 lakh. This is the HTX+(O) variant and is only available in automatic guise for both petrol and diesel. The (O) in HTX + (O) is level-2 ADAS and costs an additional Rs. 80,000 over the HTX + variant.

This is the second car among the sub-4 SUVs to get level-2 ADAS and has features like lane keep assist, lane watch camera, rear cross traffic alert and a 360-degree camera. The petrol engine on offer is a 1.0-litre TSI producing 118bhp and 172Nm while the diesel is a 1.5-litre unit producing 114bhp/250Nm. The petrol is available with a seven-speed DCT and the diesel a six-speed AT.

This top-spec version will be followed by a GTX variant and X-Line variant at some point over the course of 2025. As is the case with the GTX and X-Line of the Seltos, Sonet and Carnival, a majority of changes will be on the design front with the powertrains remaining unchanged.

