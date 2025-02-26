Kia Syros gathers 20,000 bookings

Kia India has announced that the Syros compact SUV has garnered over 20,000 bookings. The bookings for the Syros opened on 3 January and the prices were announced on 1 February.

The brand states that the petrol variants of the SUV accounted for 67 per cent of the total bookings whereas 33 per cent opted for the diesel versions. Furthermore, 46 per cent picked the top-spec variant and the Glacier White Pearl colour was preferred by 32 per cent. The new Frost Blue and Aurora Black were the second and third choices with 26 per cent and 20 per cent bookings.

The Syros can be had with 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines with manual and automatic gearboxes.

Kia is also in the process of launching the Syros X Line in the coming months.

