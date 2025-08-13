Kia Syros EV Spotted Testing for the First Time

Kia’s upcoming electric crossover, believed to be called the Syros EV, has been spotted in a heavily camouflaged prototype as it charges at an EV station.

The mule retains the upright, boxy silhouette of the ICE Syros, featuring squared wheel arches, short overhangs and a tall stance. Its aero-style wheels bear Kia branding and the front features vertically stacked headlights on the bumper edges, while the rear has vertically aligned tail-lamp clusters and a flat roofline designed to expand interior space. The charging port appears on the front left fender.

Although the powertrain details remain unconfirmed, the Syros EV is expected to slot below the Carens Clavis EV. It is also anticipated to get multiple battery pack options with a top driving range estimated between 300 km and 400 km

The global debut is likely in the next few months, with the India launch expected to follow soon after. The Syros EV is expected to compete with compact electric models such as the Tata Punch EV, MG Windsor EV, and the Citroen eC3.

