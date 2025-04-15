Kia Syros EV Expected to Launch in 2026

We know that the upcoming Kia Carens EV is slated for a late 2025 launch. The same will be followed by the Syros EV, as the carmaker is now working on its electric derivative. This will be Kia’s first mass market EV, which is expected to carry the same underpinnings as the Carens EV.

We do not anticipate a cosmetic departure for the Syros EV as compared to its ICE version. Functionally, we expect the Syros EV to be built on a modified K2 platform which the Creta EV and the Carens EV are based on. The Syros has been a massive local success, bringing in a paradigm shift in the Indian automotive space by positioning itself between the Sonet and the Seltos.

While the Kia Syros took off due to its market positioning, the sub-four also recently gained a full five-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests. The EV derivative could perform similarly in the market. The Syros EV is expected to arrive in 2026.

