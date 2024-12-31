    Recently Viewed
            Kia Syros entry-level variant spotted

            Tuesday 31 December 2024,16:31 PM IST

            Kia India will commence the official bookings of the newly unveiled Syros SUV on 3 January, 2025. Ahead of it, the entry-level HTK variant has been spotted undisguised on public roads.

            The single spy picture shows the rear profile of the car with high-set vertical tail lamps, low-set turn indicator and brake lamps on bumper, and a reverse light at the centre. However, as compared to higher variants, it misses out on rear wiper, spoiler, and roof rails.

            The Syros when launched will be offered in HTK, HTK (O), HTK+, HTX, HTX+, and HTX+ (O) variants. It can be had with 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines with manual and automatic gearboxes. The higher variants of the Syros will be equipped with panoramic sunroof, five-inch touchscreen AC panel, Level 2 ADAS, flat-bottom steering wheel, and cooled rear seats with recline function.

            Kia | Syros | Kia Syros

