Kia Syros claimed mileage revealed

The claimed mileage figures for the Kia Syros have been revealed ahead of the SUVs launch on 1 February. This is Kia’s fourth SUV for India and fits in between Sonet and Seltos.

The Syros is being offered with a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol or Kia’s 1.5-litre diesel. Both get a six-speed MT while the petrol has seven-speed DCT and the diesel a six-speed AT.

The official mileage figures are as follows:

Petrol MT- 18.20kmpl

Petrol AT- 17.68kmpl

Diesel MT- 20.75kmpl

Diesel AT- 17.65kmpl

Kia has officially said that it has got more than half it's order list for its petrol powered models. Further among both engines, manual has a got higher demand as compared to AT options.

