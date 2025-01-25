Kia Syros claimed mileage revealed

The claimed mileage figures for the Kia Syros have been revealed ahead of the SUVs launch on 1 February. This is Kia’s fourth SUV for India and fits in between Sonet and Seltos.
The Syros is being offered with a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol or Kia’s 1.5-litre diesel. Both get a six-speed MT while the petrol has seven-speed DCT and the diesel a six-speed AT.
The official mileage figures are as follows:
Petrol MT- 18.20kmpl
Petrol AT- 17.68kmpl
Diesel MT- 20.75kmpl
Diesel AT- 17.65kmpl
Kia has officially said that it has got more than half it's order list for its petrol powered models. Further among both engines, manual has a got higher demand as compared to AT options.