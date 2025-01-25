    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Kia Syros claimed mileage revealed

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Saturday 25 January 2025,16:37 PM IST

            The claimed mileage figures for the Kia Syros have been revealed ahead of the SUVs launch on 1 February. This is Kia’s fourth SUV for India and fits in between Sonet and Seltos.

            The Syros is being offered with a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol or Kia’s 1.5-litre diesel. Both get a six-speed MT while the petrol has seven-speed DCT and the diesel a six-speed AT.

            The official mileage figures are as follows:

            Petrol MT- 18.20kmpl

            Petrol AT- 17.68kmpl

            Diesel MT- 20.75kmpl

            Diesel AT- 17.65kmpl

            Kia has officially said that it has got more than half it's order list for its petrol powered models. Further among both engines, manual has a got higher demand as compared to AT options.

            Kia Syros
            KiaSyros ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Syros | Kia Syros

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Kia Syros claimed mileage revealed

            Kia Syros claimed mileage revealed

            By Desirazu Venkat01/25/2025 16:37:26

            Kia India has revealed the ARAI-claimed mileage of the Syros compact SUV.

            Maruti Suzuki cars to get a price hike from February 2025

            Maruti Suzuki cars to get a price hike from February 2025

            By Jay Shah01/25/2025 13:43:24

            All Maruti Suzuki cars to get expensive from 1 February, 2025.

            Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Night Series launched in India at Rs. 3.71 crore

            Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Night Series launched in India at Rs. 3.71 crore

            By Jay Shah01/24/2025 08:04:27

            Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Night Series launched in India; priced at at Rs. 3.71 crore (ex-showroom).

            Skoda Kylaq ARAI-claimed mileage figures revealed

            Skoda Kylaq ARAI-claimed mileage figures revealed

            By Jay Shah01/24/2025 07:42:24

            Skoda Kylaq ARAI mileage figures for 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine revealed.

            Hyundai Creta Electric arrives at dealerships

            Hyundai Creta Electric arrives at dealerships

            By Jay Shah01/23/2025 16:09:39

            The newly launched Hyundai Creta Electric has started to arrive at dealerships across the country.

            New Skoda Kodiaq makes India debut at Bharat Mobility Show 2025

            New Skoda Kodiaq makes India debut at Bharat Mobility Show 2025

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/21/2025 18:00:42

            New Skoda Kodiaq will be launched in India later this year.

            Production-ready Tata Sierra makes debut at Auto Expo 2025

            Production-ready Tata Sierra makes debut at Auto Expo 2025

            By Jay Shah01/21/2025 16:53:45

            The production-ready Tata Sierra has been showcased at the Auto Expo 2025.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            ₹ 6.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 7.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.20 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Syros

            Kia Syros

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            BYD Sealion 7

            BYD Sealion 7

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Volvo EX90

            Volvo EX90

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.30 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Skoda Octavia facelift

            Skoda Octavia facelift

            ₹ 35.00 - 40.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Lotus Emeya

            Lotus Emeya

            ₹ 2.34 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lotus Emira

            Lotus Emira

            ₹ 3.22 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW iX1 LWB

            BMW iX1 LWB

            ₹ 49.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW X3

            BMW X3

            ₹ 75.80 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta Electric

            Hyundai Creta Electric

            ₹ 17.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars