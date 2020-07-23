Kia Sonet sub-four metre SUV officially rendered ahead of unveil on 7 August

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 23 July 2020, 12:36 PM

The Kia Sonet has been teased in official renderings ahead of its world premiere that is scheduled to take place next month. The sub-four metre SUV, which was showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2020, will be launched in India later this year during the festive season. The Sonet will be the second ‘made in India’ car from Kia, following the introduction of the Seltos .

Speaking on the occasion, Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head, Kia Design Center, Kia Motors Corporation, said, “With the new Kia Sonet, we had the ambition to give this compact SUV a strong and muscular character found only in much larger vehicles. With this in mind, we have designed what we believe is a great SUV with a uniquely sporty attitude, a confident stance and a dynamic silhouette. We also gave the new Kia Sonet uncompromising attention to detail and a selection of colors and materials that could have only be inspired by the great cultural heritage that our designers found all over India. As a whole, we believe the new Kia Sonet will be a fantastic SUV with a very compelling and attaching character to our young and young at heart, always-connected customers in India and beyond.”

The Kia Sonet render image reveals a few details regarding the design we can expect from the upcoming model. The Sonet render features the signature tiger-nose grille, LED DRLs, silver roof rails and contrasting black ORVMs.