            Kia Sonet, Seltos, and Carens prices hiked

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 04 July 2024,14:55 PM IST

            Kia India has hiked the prices of select models in its lineup. The new prices are applicable from July 2024.

            The ex-showroom prices of Seltos have been upped by up to Rs. 19,000. Whereas, the Sonet is now dearer by up to Rs. 27,000. Meanwhile, the Carens is expensive by up to Rs. 27,000.

            Kia Seltos Right Front Three Quarter

            Besides this, the Sonet and Seltos X Line are now available in Aurora Black exterior colours. Additionally, the carmaker has also added GTX variants to the existing lineup of these models.

            All models are available with petrol, diesel, and turbo petrol engines with manual and automatic gearboxes.

            All Popular Cars