Kia Sonet, Seltos, and Carens prices hiked

Kia India has hiked the prices of select models in its lineup. The new prices are applicable from July 2024.

The ex-showroom prices of Seltos have been upped by up to Rs. 19,000. Whereas, the Sonet is now dearer by up to Rs. 27,000. Meanwhile, the Carens is expensive by up to Rs. 27,000.

Besides this, the Sonet and Seltos X Line are now available in Aurora Black exterior colours. Additionally, the carmaker has also added GTX variants to the existing lineup of these models.

All models are available with petrol, diesel, and turbo petrol engines with manual and automatic gearboxes.

