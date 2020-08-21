Kia Sonet registers 6,523 bookings on day one

author image Nikhil Puthran
Friday 21 August 2020, 19:49 PM

Kia has added a feather on its cap as the Sonet sub-four metre SUV registers 6,523 bookings on the first day. The company opened bookings for the Sonet compact SUV on 20 August against a token amount of Rs 25,000. The Kia Sonet is available in the dual trim concept of Tech Line and GT-Line. The Tech Line includes - HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+, while the GT-Line offers the GTX+ variant.

The Kia Sonet is offered with multiple segment-first features, this includes – 10.25-inch HD touchscreen with navigation and live traffic information, Smart Pure Air Purifier with virus protection, BOSE premium seven-speaker sound system with sub-woofer, ventilated driver and front-passenger seats, LED sound mood lights, remote engine start for automatic and manual transmission via UVO Connect and Smart Key, Over-the-air (OTA) map updates, multi-drive and traction modes for select automatic variants and wireless smartphone charger with cooling function.

The upcoming Sonet sub-four metre SUV will offer electric sunroof and will be available in eight monotone and three dual-tone colour options. The monotone colour options are – intense red, beige gold, aurora black pearl, gravity grey, steel silver, intelligeny blue, glacier white pearl and clear white. The dual-tone colour options are – intense red with aurora black pearl, beige gold with aurora black pearl and glacier white pearl with aurora black pearl.

