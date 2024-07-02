Kia Sonet and Seltos now available in new GTX variant

Kia India has introduced two new variants for Seltos and Sonet SUVs. Both models are now available with new GTX trims that get a handful of new features.

The Kia Sonet GTX variants is priced at Rs. 13.71 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes equipped with electrically adjustable driver seat, cooled front seats, an air purifier, and a 360-degree camera with a blind spot monitor. Meanwhile, the Seltos GTX trim at Rs. 19 lakh (ex-showroom) is loaded with 18-inch alloy wheels, ADAS tech, dual-zone climate control, and cooled front seats.

Additionally, the X line variants of Seltos and Sonet which were offered exclusively only with a matte paint shade are now available in Aurora Black exterior colour.

