            Kia Sonet and Seltos now available in new GTX variant

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Tuesday 02 July 2024,17:04 PM IST

            Kia India has introduced two new variants for Seltos and Sonet SUVs. Both models are now available with new GTX trims that get a handful of new features.

            Kia Seltos Left Front Three Quarter

            The Kia Sonet GTX variants is priced at Rs. 13.71 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes equipped with electrically adjustable driver seat, cooled front seats, an air purifier, and a 360-degree camera with a blind spot monitor. Meanwhile, the Seltos GTX trim at Rs. 19 lakh (ex-showroom) is loaded with 18-inch alloy wheels, ADAS tech, dual-zone climate control, and cooled front seats.

            Additionally, the X line variants of Seltos and Sonet which were offered exclusively only with a matte paint shade are now available in Aurora Black exterior colour.

