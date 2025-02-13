Kia Seltos, Sonet, and Carens prices hiked

Kia India has hiked the ex-showroom prices of Seltos, Sonet, and Carens. Effective from February 2025, the prices have been increased by up to Rs. 15,000, depending on the model and variant.

The Kia Carens Gravity variant is now costlier by up to Rs. 10,000. Besides this, other variants get a price rise of up to Rs. 6,000. Select variants of Seltos are now expensive by up to Rs. 15,000 and the range now starts from Rs. 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to Rs. 20.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, the Sonet compact SUV prices have been bumped by Rs. 7,000. It continues to be offered with 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines with manual and automatic gearboxes.

