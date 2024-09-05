    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Kia Seltos, Sonet, and Carens Gravity variants launched

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 05 September 2024,10:29 AM IST

            Kia India has launched Gravity variants of Seltos, Sonet, and Carens. This new variant is based on the mid-spec variants and benefits from new features. We have listed the new features of the Gravity variant below.

            The Kia Sonet Gravity trim starts from Rs. 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom) can be had with 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. While the former is available with a five-speed manual gearbox, the latter are offered with six-speed iMT and six-speed manual gearboxes, respectively.

            Features (in addition to HTK+ trim)
            • Dash camera
            • Wireless charger
            • 16-inch alloy wheels
            • Rear adjustable headrests and centre arnmrest
            • Rear spoiler
            • White brake callipers
            • Indigo Pera upholstery
            • ‘Gravity’ emblem

            The Kia Seltos Gravity is available with 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, starting from Rs. 16.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Kia Seltos Left Front Three Quarter
            Features (in addition to HTX trim)
            • Dash camera
            • Ventilated front seats
            • Bose sound system
            • 17-inch wheels
            • Gloss black rear spoiler
            • Electronic parking brake (IVT variant only)
            • Indigo Pera upholstery
            • ‘Gravity’ emblem

            Meanwhile, the Kia Carens Gravity slots above the HTX trim and is available with petrol and diesel engines with gearbox option limited to six-speed manual.

            Kia Seltos Left Front Three Quarter
            Features (in addition to HTX trim)
            • Dash camera
            • Sunroof
            • Black leatherette seats
            • Flat bottom steering wheel
            • Leatherette armrest and door centre trim
            • LED map lamp and room lamp
            • ‘Gravity’ emblem
            Kia Seltos
            KiaSeltos ₹ 10.90 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Seltos | Kia Seltos | Kia Sonet | Sonet | Carens | Kia Carens

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition launched in India at Rs. 65 lakh

            BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition launched in India at Rs. 65 lakh

            By Jay Shah09/06/2024 08:54:26

            The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine gets a new M Sport Pro Edition priced at Rs. 65 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Lexus ES Luxury Plus Edition launched in India at Rs. 69.70 lakh

            Lexus ES Luxury Plus Edition launched in India at Rs. 69.70 lakh

            By Jay Shah09/05/2024 15:14:55

            The Lexus ES Luxury Plus Edition has been introduced at Rs. 69.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Mercedes launches Maybach EQS 680 SUV in India; prices start at Rs. 2.25 crore

            Mercedes launches Maybach EQS 680 SUV in India; prices start at Rs. 2.25 crore

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/05/2024 13:01:59

            It is the flagship electric luxury SUV from the brand.

            Kia Seltos, Sonet, and Carens Gravity variants launched

            Kia Seltos, Sonet, and Carens Gravity variants launched

            By Jay Shah09/05/2024 10:29:52

            The Kia Seltos, Sonet, and Carens get a new Gravity variant with additional features.

            Hyundai launches Creta Knight; prices start at Rs. 14.51 lakh

            Hyundai launches Creta Knight; prices start at Rs. 14.51 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/04/2024 15:13:41

            Available in two variants across two engines and transmission options each.

            Hyundai Aura E variant launched in India at Rs. 7.49 lakh

            Hyundai Aura E variant launched in India at Rs. 7.49 lakh

            By Jay Shah09/03/2024 18:11:31

            The Hyundai Aura CNG gets an affordable E variant at Rs. 7.49 lakh.

            Tata Curvv launched in India: All you need to know!

            Tata Curvv launched in India: All you need to know!

            By Desirazu Venkat09/03/2024 14:49:03

            The Curvv is available in five trim levels and across three engine options

            Featured Cars

            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            ₹ 17.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            MG Windsor EV

            MG Windsor EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Kia New EV9

            Kia New EV9

            ₹ 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Kia New Carnival

            Kia New Carnival

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            BYD e6 facelift

            BYD e6 facelift

            ₹ 30.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Hyundai Tucson facelift

            Hyundai Tucson facelift

            ₹ 29.00 - 36.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach

            Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach

            ₹ 2.25 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maserati GranTurismo

            Maserati GranTurismo

            ₹ 2.72 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Aston Martin Vantage

            Aston Martin Vantage

            ₹ 3.99 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q8

            Audi Q8

            ₹ 1.17 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars