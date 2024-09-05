Kia Seltos, Sonet, and Carens Gravity variants launched

Kia India has launched Gravity variants of Seltos, Sonet, and Carens. This new variant is based on the mid-spec variants and benefits from new features. We have listed the new features of the Gravity variant below.
The Kia Sonet Gravity trim starts from Rs. 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom) can be had with 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. While the former is available with a five-speed manual gearbox, the latter are offered with six-speed iMT and six-speed manual gearboxes, respectively.
The Kia Seltos Gravity is available with 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, starting from Rs. 16.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Meanwhile, the Kia Carens Gravity slots above the HTX trim and is available with petrol and diesel engines with gearbox option limited to six-speed manual.
