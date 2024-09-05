Kia Seltos, Sonet, and Carens Gravity variants launched

Kia India has launched Gravity variants of Seltos, Sonet, and Carens. This new variant is based on the mid-spec variants and benefits from new features. We have listed the new features of the Gravity variant below.

The Kia Sonet Gravity trim starts from Rs. 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom) can be had with 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. While the former is available with a five-speed manual gearbox, the latter are offered with six-speed iMT and six-speed manual gearboxes, respectively.

Features (in addition to HTK+ trim) Dash camera

Wireless charger

16-inch alloy wheels

Rear adjustable headrests and centre arnmrest

Rear spoiler

White brake callipers

Indigo Pera upholstery

‘Gravity’ emblem

The Kia Seltos Gravity is available with 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, starting from Rs. 16.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

Features (in addition to HTX trim) Dash camera

Ventilated front seats

Bose sound system

17-inch wheels

Gloss black rear spoiler

Electronic parking brake (IVT variant only)

Indigo Pera upholstery

‘Gravity’ emblem

Meanwhile, the Kia Carens Gravity slots above the HTX trim and is available with petrol and diesel engines with gearbox option limited to six-speed manual.

Features (in addition to HTX trim) Dash camera

Sunroof

Black leatherette seats

Flat bottom steering wheel

Leatherette armrest and door centre trim

LED map lamp and room lamp

‘Gravity’ emblem

