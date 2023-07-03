Kia Seltos facelift to be unveiled in India tomorrow

Kia India is all set to reveal the updated Seltos for the Indian market tomorrow, 4 July, 2023. Meanwhile, dealerships across the country have already started accepting orders for the Seltos facelift. With this update, this Kia SUV will receive cosmetic changes on the outside with major revisions to its interiors.

In terms of exterior styling, the new Seltos facelift will get redesigned front fascia with elements like a new tiger-nose grille with integrated LED DRLS, LED headlamps, and vertically placed cube-shaped LED fog lights. Further, the Seltos facelift will receive a new set of diamond-cut alloy wheels and new wraparound-connected LED taillights.

On the inside, the facelift version will bring new features like the twin display setup for the infotainment unit and an all-digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a full ADAS Suite to the Seltos SUV. Other features like ambient lighting, a wireless charger, a 360-degree surround camera, cruise control, and ventilated front seats will be carried over from the current iteration.

As for its powertrains, the Seltos facelift is expected to come equipped with the same 1.5-litre NA petrol and diesel engines. Meanwhile, it could also get the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor from its MPV sibling, the Kia Carens.

Kia Seltos Facelift ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Kia | Seltos facelift | Kia Seltos facelift