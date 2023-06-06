Kia Seltos crosses 5 lakh units sales milestone

Kia India has announced that the Seltos mid-size SUV has crossed the 5 lakh units sales milestone. Launched in India in August 2019, the Seltos was the brand’s first model to be launched in the country.

Presently, the Kia Seltos contributes to 55 per cent of the company’s net sales, including domestic and global sales numbers. The automaker has already exported over 1.35 lakh units of the Seltos to international markets such as America, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia Pacific regions.

The Kia Seltos is offered in 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Both powertrains are BS6 Phase 2-compliant and offered with manual and automatic transmissions. Furthermore, the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mill has been discontinued and will be replaced by the new 1.5-litre turbo engine.

Kia India is also working on the facelift version of the Seltos. Expected to be launched in July 2023 in India, the Seltos facelift will get a new front grille with redesigned headlamps, re-profiled bumpers, and a revamped cabin with a new touchscreen infotainment system and gear lever.

