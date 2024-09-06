Kia Seltos and Sonet prices hiked

Kia India has hiked the prices of select models in its lineup. The new prices are applicable from September 2024.

The ex-showroom prices of Seltos have been upped by up to Rs. 8,000. Whereas, the Sonet is now dearer by up to Rs. 11,000.

Earlier this week, Kia also launched Gravity variants of Seltos, Sonet, and Carens. These are based on mid-spec variants and are offered with multiple powertrain options. Kia is also working on affordable GT Line variants of Seltos and Sonet that are expected to be launched in the coming months.

Kia | Seltos | Kia Seltos | Kia Sonet | Sonet