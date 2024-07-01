Kia sells 21,300 cars in June 2024

Kia India has announced that the brand has sold 21,300 units in June 2024. It registered a Y-o-Y growth of 9.8 per cent as compared to last year’s 19,391 units. The Sonet contributed 42 per cent to the sales and emerged as the highest-selling mode.

This was closely followed by the Kia Seltos and the Carens with 32 and 25 per cent, respectively. The automaker registered over 1.26 lakh unit sales in the first half of CY2024. Moreover, the brand exported 12,026 units in the same period.

Commenting on the sales performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and National Head, Sales and Marketing said, “We have observed a healthy month-on-month sales growth in H1 2024, averaging over 21,000 units per month. Our superior product offerings have consistently attracted customers to our showrooms throughout the year, maintaining a strong sales position. We are committed to sustaining this positive trend for the remainder of the year through network expansion and by adding value to our customers aspirations”.

