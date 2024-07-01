    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Kia sells 21,300 cars in June 2024

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 01 July 2024,18:25 PM IST

            Kia India has announced that the brand has sold 21,300 units in June 2024. It registered a Y-o-Y growth of 9.8 per cent as compared to last year’s 19,391 units. The Sonet contributed 42 per cent to the sales and emerged as the highest-selling mode.

            This was closely followed by the Kia Seltos and the Carens with 32 and 25 per cent, respectively. The automaker registered over 1.26 lakh unit sales in the first half of CY2024. Moreover, the brand exported 12,026 units in the same period.

            Commenting on the sales performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and National Head, Sales and Marketing said, “We have observed a healthy month-on-month sales growth in H1 2024, averaging over 21,000 units per month. Our superior product offerings have consistently attracted customers to our showrooms throughout the year, maintaining a strong sales position. We are committed to sustaining this positive trend for the remainder of the year through network expansion and by adding value to our customers aspirations”.

            Kia Seltos
            KiaSeltos ₹ 10.90 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Seltos | Kia Seltos | Kia Sonet | Sonet | Carens | Kia Carens

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Kia Sonet and Seltos now available in new GTX variant

            Kia Sonet and Seltos now available in new GTX variant

            By Jay Shah07/02/2024 17:04:34

            The Kia Sonet and Seltos are available in new GTX variants with new features.

            Mahindra XUV 3XO and Scorpio N get new features in select variants

            Mahindra XUV 3XO and Scorpio N get new features in select variants

            By Aditya Nadkarni07/02/2024 14:28:17

            The Scorpio N finally gets ventilated front seats.

            Kia sells 21,300 cars in June 2024

            Kia sells 21,300 cars in June 2024

            By Jay Shah07/01/2024 18:25:13

            The Kia Sonet bags the title of highest selling SUV.

            Maruti Swift breaks new sales milestone

            Maruti Swift breaks new sales milestone

            By CarTrade Editorial Team06/30/2024 09:34:45

            The new-gen Swift was launched in India in May 2024

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift India debut by October 2024

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift India debut by October 2024

            By Jay Shah06/28/2024 14:24:33

            The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar will be launched by October 2024.

            Mahindra XUV700 gets 2 new exterior shades

            Mahindra XUV700 gets 2 new exterior shades

            By Jay Shah06/28/2024 14:21:47

            The Mahindra XUV700 is now available with Sienna Brown and Deep Forest exterior colours.

            Hyundai files trademarks for new CNG tech

            Hyundai files trademarks for new CNG tech

            By Jay Shah06/27/2024 12:04:29

            Hyundai trademarks new name plates for upcoming dual cylinder CNG technology.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            ₹ 60.00 - 65.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            MINI Countryman Electric

            MINI Countryman Electric

            ₹ 55.00 - 65.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            BMW New 5 Series

            BMW New 5 Series

            ₹ 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            MINI Cooper Electric

            MINI Cooper Electric

            ₹ 55.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            ₹ 16.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Nissan X-Trail

            Nissan X-Trail

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            ₹ 61.85 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            ₹ 75.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            ₹ 3.30 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            ₹ 3.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars