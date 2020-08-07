Kia reveals production-ready Sonet

Aditya Nadkarni Friday 07 August 2020, 14:04 PM

The production-ready Kia Sonet has been revealed ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place next month. The second made-in-India car by Kia after the Seltos, the Sonet will be offered with three engine options across two trim lines, including HT Line and GT Line.

The upcoming Kia Sonet will be available with three engine options that include a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel motor and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. The 1.2-litre petrol engine will be paired only to a five-speed manual transmission while the diesel mill will be offered with a six-speed manual unit and six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine will be available with an iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. The model will be available in seven single-tone colours and three dual-tone colours.

Kia Sonet interiors

Exterior highlights of the new Kia Sonet include the signature tiger nose grille, LED headlamps and integrated LED DRLs, projector fog lamps, LED tail lights, front and rear faux skid plates, silver roof rails, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and reflector garnish between the tail lights. Inside, the model will come equipped with ventilated front seats, 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Uvo connectivity, 4.2-inch MID, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), drive modes, grip control modes, Bose seven-speaker music system with sub-woofer, LED sound mood lamps, remote engine start and a wireless charger with cooling function.

The Kia Sonet GT Line will feature gloss black roof and ORVMs, red brake calipers at the front, gloss black grille with red accents, Piano Black rear diffuser with red accents, red stitching on the steering wheel, seats and door arm-rest and a flat-bottom steering wheel. Safety features on the model include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, HAC, VSM, Brake Assist, front and rear parking sensors, Isofix child seat anchorage points and automatic headlamps.