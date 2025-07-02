    Recently Viewed
            Kia Reveals Clavis EV with 490km Claim ed Range and Three-Row Seating

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Wednesday 02 July 2025,11:12 AM IST

            Kia has unveiled the electric version of the Clavis, marking its entry into the compact three-row electric SUV segment. Dubbed the Carens Clavis EV, the vehicle closely mirrors its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart in terms of exterior design and cabin layout.

            Kia Carens Clavis EV EV Car Charging Input Plug

            The key highlight is a claimed driving range of 490km, expected from a larger battery variant—potentially a 51.4kWh pack. This figure edges out the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV by 17km despite the Clavis EV accommodating an extra row of seating. A lower variant with a 42kWh battery pack is also likely, offering an estimated range of 390km.

            The teaser confirms a seven-seat configuration, while a six-seat option is also expected through the use of captain seats in the second row. Notable interior features shown include dual-zone climate control, dual digital displays, a beige-black dual-tone cabin theme, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, and a two-spoke steering wheel.

            Kia Carens Clavis EV Front Row Seats

            Based on features seen in the ICE version, the EV variant may also include Level 2 ADAS, a connected car suite, ventilated front seats, a powered driver seat, a full LED lighting setup, and a digital rear-view mirror.

            The Clavis EV will enter a rapidly growing segment and take on rivals like the Hyundai Creta EV, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE6, and Maruti e-Vitara, among others.

            Kia | Carens Clavis EV | Kia Carens Clavis EV

            All Popular Cars