Kia Reaches Production Milestone: 15 Lakh Units Surpassed

Kia India recently surpassed the 15 lakh-unit production milestone at its Anantapur plant, which began operations after the signage of an MoU with the government of Andhra Pradesh.

Kia Seltos leads the production numbers, taking the bigger chunk of over 7,00,668 units, followed by the Sonet (5,19,04 units) and the Carens (2,41,582 units). The Seltos, Syros, Sonet, and the Carens are made in India, whereas the Carnival, EV6, and the EV9 are CBUs. Additionally, the facelifted Carens is set to debut on 8 May.

Remarking on the occasion, Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “Rolling out our 1.5 millionth 'Make in India' vehicle is a proud and emotional moment for Kia India and every partner who has been a part of this journey. From the very first Seltos to the 1.5 millionth Carens today, each car stands as a testament to the trust, love, and support of our customers and partners. We are deeply grateful for this association and look forward to continuing our pursuit of automotive excellence. The future of Kia India looks bright as we remain steadfast in driving innovation, offering industry-leading products, and shaping the mobility landscape in India.”

