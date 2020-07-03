Kia Motors India registers sale of 7,275 units in June

Aditya Nadkarni Friday 03 July 2020, 17:17 PM

Kia Motors India has sold 7,114 units of the Seltos and 161 units of the Carnival across the country last month. The brand accounted for total sales of 7,275 units in June 2020. The company is all set to launch the Sonet sub-four-metre SUV later this year during the festive season.

Commenting on this development, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India, said “While the pandemic refuses to subside, the country is somehow trying to sustain and prepare itself to live with the COVID-19 effects. Last few months have been testing for the consumers as well as the industry. The COVID-19 and lockdown constraints limited our sales this month, but we are sure of delivering many more cars to our customers in July. We have invested in building capabilities and taking measures to ensure our consumers continue to enjoy their favourite Kia products and services without having to worry about safety in the new normal world. We, along with our partners, are committed to serving consumers in India in the months to come.”

Last month, Kia also launched the refreshed Seltos, with prices starting at Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). Eight existing features from top variants have been added to lower variants. The model also receives more than 50 UVO connected car features, such as Smart Watch connectivity and added voice commands including UVO - Voice Assist wake up command ‘Hello Kia’.