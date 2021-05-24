Kia Motors India changes its official name to Kia India

Nikhil Puthran Monday 24 May 2021, 19:37 PM

Kia Motors India has announced its new name ‘Kia India’ as a part of its new brand identity and brand purpose of ‘Movement that inspires’. The brand has removed ‘Motors’ from its earlier name after ratification by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and will now function under the corporate identity of ‘Kia India Private Limited’. The name and logo have been changed at the Anantapur manufacturing facility and the same will be covered across the dealerships in a phased manner.

Kia India, relatively a new vehicle manufacturer in the country has emerged strong and ranks among the top-five bestselling brands in India. The Seltos and the Sonet are the key contributors for the company. The company has also introduced the updated Sonet and Seltos in India with a set of new feature updates.

Kia India claims that the brand is breaking away from its traditional manufacturing-driven structure to a more purpose-driven business. The new brand purpose - “Movement that inspires” signifies Kia’s ambitious plans of leading the future mobility revolution in India with premium products equipped with unique design and segment-first features, digitised services and complemented by one of the largest networks.