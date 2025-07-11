Kia India Unveils EV Ecosystem Ahead of Carens and Clavis EV Launches

Kia India has announced the rollout of a new EV ecosystem designed to support the upcoming Carens Clavis EV. The initiative includes a comprehensive charging infrastructure and service support network aimed at ensuring a smoother ownership experience.

The new EV ecosystem covers multiple touchpoints, including home charging installation, access to public charging, roadside assistance, and connected services. Kia says the initiative will enable customers to manage charging and service needs more efficiently through the brand’s digital platforms.

As part of this strategy, Kia India plans to expand its EV service footprint to over 200 workshops across 160 cities. Additionally, the company is working on strengthening its charging infrastructure in collaboration with various partners to ensure greater accessibility and reliability.

