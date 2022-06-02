  • location
            Kia India sells 18,718 vehicles in May 2022

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 02 June 2022,19:08 PM IST

            Kia India has recorded sales of 18,718 units in May 2022. Out of the total business done in the previous month, 7,899 units of the Sonet, 5,953 units of the Seltos SUV, 4,612 units of the Carens, and 239 Carnivals were sold. The figures also include 15 units of the newly launched Kia EV6 that have been dispatched to dealerships across the country as display vehicles. 

            Kia Seltos Left Front Three Quarter

            Besides this, Kia India has launched the much-awaited EV6 at a starting price of Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker has received 355 reservations for the EV that is available in two variants – GT-Line RWD and GT-Line AWD. The Kia EV6 is powered by a 77.4kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 528km. To know more about the EV6, click here.

            Kia Seltos Left Front Three Quarter

            Commenting on the development, Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, “We are happy to sustain our sales momentum with yet another strong sales performance. We are growing at 19 per cent plus, which is higher than the industry average growth rate, even when supply chain issues plaguing the entire auto industry. Kia is now a part of 4.5 lakh Indian families, and we have achieved this in a record time, which only testifies the faith of Indian customers in the Kia brand.”

            All Popular Cars