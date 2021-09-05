Kia India retails 16,750 vehicles in August 2021

Kia India has posted a domestic sale of 16,750 units in August 2021. The carmaker has registered almost 55 per cent Y-o-Y growth as compared to the business done in the same period last year. The Seltos remains the highest-selling model with 8,619 units sold in the previous months. Besides this, 7,752 units of the Sonet compact SUV and 379 units of the Carnival were retailed in August 2021.

Commenting on the sales performance, Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India, said, 'August was a month of multiple milestones for us and has given healthy sales numbers. Our products have been faring very well. The Carnival, our marquee product in India, has registered its CY 2021 highest retail sales of 537 units this month, reflective of improving customer sentiment in the market.In CY2021, we have sold almost 1.3 lakh vehicles till now, with an average of over 16,000 vehicles per month. With the festive season around the corner, we are anticipating a further rise in this number.”

In other news, Kia India has recently launched the Seltos X Line variant at a starting price of Rs 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The new top-spec variant of the mid-size SUV boats a new matter exterior shade and new upholstery. To know more about it, click here.

Kia Sonet ₹ 6.79 Lakh Onwards

