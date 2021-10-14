Kia India introduces Sonet First Anniversary edition at Rs 10.79 lakh

Kia Sonet was quick to make it to the list of top-five compact SUVs in the country within a year of its launch in India. The Kia Sonet has registered over 1,00,000 unit sales in less than a year. To celebrate the first successful year, Kia India has launched the Sonet First Anniversary edition in the country at a starting price of Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). The vehicle is available in four exterior colour options – Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl, Steel Silver and Gravity Grey.

The company claims that the design of the Anniversary Edition variant is inspired by Aurochs, a large wild Eurasian bull, which is believed to impart a more muscular demeanour to the Sonet and it indeed is visible through the Aurochs inspired front and rear skid plates with tangerine accents. As for the sides, the vehicle gets Aurochs side skid plates, side door garnish, Anniversary Edition emblem, and centre wheel caps in tangerine accent.

Under the hood, the Sonet First Anniversary edition is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol engine can be had in either a six-speed iMT or seven-speed DCT unit to generate 117bhp and 172Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel unit generates 99bhp and 240Nm and can be paired either with a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission (AT generates 113bhp/250Nm).

The ex-showroom prices for the Kia Sonet First Anniversary are as follows –

Petrol 1.0 T-GDi

Smartstream Six-speed iMT – Rs 10.79 lakh

Smartstream seven-speed DCT – Rs 11.49 lakh

Diesel 1.5 CRDi

WGT six-speed manual transmission – Rs 11.09 lakh

VGT six-speed automatic – Rs 11.89 lakh

