  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Kia India introduces Sonet First Anniversary edition at Rs 10.79 lakh

      Nikhil Puthran

      Nikhil Puthran

      Friday 15 October 2021,00:33 AM IST

      Kia Sonet was quick to make it to the list of top-five compact SUVs in the country within a year of its launch in India. The Kia Sonet has registered over 1,00,000 unit sales in less than a year. To celebrate the first successful year, Kia India has launched the Sonet First Anniversary edition in the country at a starting price of Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). The vehicle is available in four exterior colour options – Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl, Steel Silver and Gravity Grey.

      The company claims that the design of the Anniversary Edition variant is inspired by Aurochs, a large wild Eurasian bull, which is believed to impart a more muscular demeanour to the Sonet and it indeed is visible through the Aurochs inspired front and rear skid plates with tangerine accents. As for the sides, the vehicle gets Aurochs side skid plates, side door garnish, Anniversary Edition emblem, and centre wheel caps in tangerine accent. 

      Under the hood, the Sonet First Anniversary edition is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol engine can be had in either a six-speed iMT or seven-speed DCT unit to generate 117bhp and 172Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel unit generates 99bhp and 240Nm and can be paired either with a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission (AT generates 113bhp/250Nm).

      The ex-showroom prices for the Kia Sonet First Anniversary are as follows – 

      Petrol 1.0 T-GDi

      Smartstream Six-speed iMT – Rs 10.79 lakh

      Smartstream seven-speed DCT – Rs 11.49 lakh

      Diesel 1.5 CRDi

      WGT six-speed manual transmission – Rs 11.09 lakh

      VGT six-speed automatic – Rs 11.89 lakh

      Kia Sonet
      Kia Sonet ₹ 6.87 Lakh Onwards
      All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
      Kia | Kia Sonet | Sonet | Sonet Anniversary Edition 1.0 iMT

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      2022 Skoda Kodiaq to arrive in India in January next year

      2022 Skoda Kodiaq to arrive in India in January next year

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/14/2021 19:37:25

      The new Kodiaq will get a petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DSG and also additional features.

      Tata Punch gets five-star GNCAP rating; India launch on 18 October

      Tata Punch gets five-star GNCAP rating; India launch on 18 October

      By CarTrade Editorial Team10/14/2021 17:16:01

      It has five stars in adult safety and four stars in child safety

      Kia India introduces Sonet First Anniversary edition at Rs 10.79 lakh

      Kia India introduces Sonet First Anniversary edition at Rs 10.79 lakh

      By Nikhil Puthran10/14/2021 17:06:07

      The Kia Sonet has registered over 1,00,000 units sales in less than a year.

      BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 53.50 lakh

      BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 53.50 lakh

      By Jay Shah10/14/2021 13:36:47

      BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 53.50 lakh

      Audi starts assembly of the new Q5 in India; likely to launch next month

      Audi starts assembly of the new Q5 in India; likely to launch next month

      By Gajanan Kashikar10/13/2021 14:11:48

      Audi has begun assembling the new Q5 at the Aurangabad plan in India ahead of its forthcoming launch.

      Tata may price the Punch at Rs 4.99 lakh

      Tata may price the Punch at Rs 4.99 lakh

      By Desirazu Venkat10/12/2021 19:55:23

      This is expected to be an introductory starting price

      Tata Motors to have 10 EVs in the line up by 2026

      Tata Motors to have 10 EVs in the line up by 2026

      By CarTrade Editorial Team10/12/2021 19:11:12

      These EVs will be based on a brand new platformorm

      Featured Cars

      MG Astor

      MG Astor

      ₹ 9.78 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.16 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 5.97 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.00 - 8.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Volvo XC60 Facelift

      Volvo XC60 Facelift

      ₹ 63.00 - 65.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Oct, 2021
      Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

      Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

      ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Audi Q5 Facelift

      Audi Q5 Facelift

      ₹ 53.00 - 58.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Volkswagen Tiguan

      Volkswagen Tiguan

      ₹ 28.00 - 32.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Audi New Q3

      Audi New Q3

      ₹ 33.00 - 44.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Nov, 2021
      Mahindra e20 NXT

      Mahindra e20 NXT

      ₹ 6.00 - 8.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      MG G10

      MG G10

      ₹ 24.00 - 30.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      MG Astor

      MG Astor

      ₹ 9.78 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.49 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Force Motors Gurkha

      Force Motors Gurkha

      ₹ 13.59 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Volkswagen Taigun

      Volkswagen Taigun

      ₹ 10.49 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron GT

      Audi e-tron GT

      ₹ 1.80 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars