Kia India Introduces New Syros HTK EX Variant at Rs. 9.89 Lakh

Kia India has expanded the Syros range with the launch of a new HTK EX variant, priced at Rs. 9.89 lakh, ex-showroom. Positioned above the standard HTK trim, the new variant is aimed at buyers seeking more features without a significant jump in price.

The Syros HTK EX is available with both petrol and diesel engine options, with no changes to the mechanical setup. Instead, the focus is on added convenience, comfort and visual upgrades over the lower trim.

On the outside, the new variant gets LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights and LED tail lamps, along with 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, key additions include an electric sunroof, flush-type door handles, a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable and foldable outside mirrors, and a rear parking camera with sensors.

Safety equipment remains robust, with six airbags offered as standard, along with ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill start assist and vehicle stability management.

Powering the Syros HTK EX petrol is a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 118bhp and 172Nm of torque, while the diesel variant uses a 1.5-litre unit delivering 114bhp and 250Nm. Transmission options include both manual and automatic gearboxes, depending on the chosen powertrain.

With the introduction of the HTK EX variant, Kia aims to make the Syros more competitive in the compact SUV segment by offering a richer feature list at an accessible price point.

