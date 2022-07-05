Kia India inaugurates ‘150kWh’ fast charger at its dealership in Gurgaon

Kia India has installed India’s fastest 150kWh DC fast charger at Dhingra Kia, Gurgaon. With this, Kia India has reportedly undertaken its first step towards developing an EV infrastructure in the country. Further, the company aims to set up more charging stations across its EV dealerships this year.

The company claims that depending on the model, the new 150kWh fast charger will offer 10-80 per cent of charging in less than 42 minutes. Speaking on the occasion, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, 'We started with the ambition of making EV ownership aspirational and launched our global best EV – the Kia EV6 in India, earlier this year. To take things further, we're now incredibly excited to inaugurate the first DC fast charger for passenger vehicles with 150 kWh charging capacity, playing our role in India’s EV growth story. At Kia India, it is our constant endeavour to provide a superior customer experience and we believe that such fast-charging solutions will take away issues of range anxiety and charging time that EV owners face.”

Further, Kia India has revealed its plans to install a total of 15 similar fast chargers across 12 cities by August, 2022.

