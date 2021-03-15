Kia India appoints Hardeep Singh Brar as National Head of Sales and Marketing

Santosh Nair Monday 15 March 2021, 13:04 PM

Kia Motors India today announced the appointment of Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar as its National Head of Sales and Marketing. Hardeep will be responsible for enhancing Kia’s leadership position in the Indian market and for enabling the next wave of growth.

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar is a reputed leader in the automotive industry, known for his expertise in sales, marketing, customer service, and network development for the brands he has served in his career. His most recent stint was at Great Wall Motors as its Director of Marketing and Sales. Prior to that, he held senior leadership positions across sales, network, and marketing functions at Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen, General Motors and Nissan .

Commenting on the new executive appointment, Mr. Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO, Kia Motors India, said, “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar to Kia Motors India family as we accelerate our growth strategy to expand to newer regions in India. Kia has been able to disrupt the Indian automobile industry and emerge as a market leader in a record time. With Mr. Brar on-board, we are confident of consolidating our position further through a more consumer focused approach.”