Kia India Announces 3 Per Cent Price Hike, Effective April 2025

Following Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki, Kia India, the domestic arm of the South Korean auto giant, has now announced a price revision in an official statement. The statement comes amidst rising operational and input costs, with the automaker offloading a chunk of the same to the end-consumer. This is the right time to buy a Kia car, since the hike takes effect from 1 April, 2025.

Commenting on the hike, Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, “As a brand committed to providing exceptional value and quality to our customers, we have always strived to offer the best vehicles at competitive prices. However, due to the rising costs of commodities and input materials, we will be increasing upto 3 per cent price hike across all Kia models, effective from 1 April, 2025. While we understand that price adjustments can be challenging, this decision has been made to ensure we can continue delivering the high-quality, technologically advanced vehicles that our customers expect from Kia. To minimise the impact on our customers, Kia is absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, ensuring that the price adjustment remains as manageable as possible for our valued customers.”

Kia India exercised its first upward revision of 2025 back in January, effectively hiking prices by 2 per cent. The upcoming revision would be its second. The automaker clocked a respectable sales figure of 25,026 units in February 2025 as opposed to 20,200 units in February 2024, effectively registering a 23.89 per cent YoY growth. It presently holds a 6.57 per cent market share in India.

Kia | Seltos | Kia Seltos | Carens EV | Kia Carens EV | Syros | Kia Syros