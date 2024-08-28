Kia EV9 to arrive in India in top-spec GT-Line version

Kia India is all set to introduce its flagship electric vehicle, the EV9 in the country. This new three-row SUV will make its mark in the Indian market on 3 October, 2024. Now, we have received information regarding the version it will be introduced in.

The Kia EV9 will be brought here via the CBU route and it will be made available in the top-spec GT-Line AWD version. Internationally, the GT-Line is offered in six- and seven-seat layouts. As for the features, the model comes loaded with ventilated front seats with electric adjustment, multi-zone climate control, ventilated second-row seats, 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS suite, and all LED lighting.

Coming to the powertrain, the GT-Line version of the EV9 is bundled with a 99.9kWh battery pack with dual motors. In this state of tune, the EV9 churns out 379bhp and 700Nm of peak torque with a claimed driving range of 445km on a single charge. As for the charging speed, the EV9’s battery can juice up from 10 to 80 per cent in just 24 minutes using the 350kW fast charger.

The Kia EV9 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 1 crore making it the most expensive Kia car in the country.

