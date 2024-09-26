Kia EV9 specifications, features, and variant details revealed

Kia India will launch the prices of EV9 electric SUV on 3 October. Ahead of the official launch, the carmaker has revealed the features and specifications of this flagship EV.

The EV9 will be offered in a single, fully loaded GT-Line AWD that will be powered by a 99.8kWh battery pack feeding the dual electric motor setup. The combined power of the SUV will be 379bhp and 700Nm of torque with a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 5.3 seconds. With a claimed range of 561km, using a fast DC charger, the Kia EV9 has a charging time of 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 24 minutes.

Kia will equip the EV9 dual sunroof, level 2 ADAS, 10 airbags, twin 12.3-inch dashboard-mounted screens, heads-up display, powered tailgate, powered front seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, and three-row seating layout.

The Kia EV9 will rival the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, Audi Q8 e-tron, and BMW iX in the premium electric SUV segment.

