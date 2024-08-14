Kia EV9 and new Carnival to launch in India on 3 October

Kia India is all set to launch the Carnival facelift and EV9 electric SUV on 3 October.

After being discontinued last year, the Carnival will debut in its new avatar. As showcased at the Auto Expo in 2023, the Carnival will sport a new sharper front fascia, connected LED tail lamps, and a new design for the alloy wheels.

The cabin of the Carnival will be equipped with dual 12.3-inch screens on the dashboard, coloured heads-up display, redesigned centre console, ambient lights, and multiple seating options. It will continue to be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that will be tuned to produce 197bhp and 440Nm of peak torque.

Meanwhile, the EV9 will be the brand’s flagship electric SUV. The international-spec is offered in rear-wheel and all-wheel-drive configurations and is expected to have an ex-showroom price of close to Rs. 1 crore. It will be introduced in India as a CBU model with multiple seating layouts.

Kia | New Carnival | Kia New Carnival | New EV9 | Kia New EV9