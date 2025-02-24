Kia EV6 undergoes voluntary recall in India

- 1380 affected units recalled

- Addresses performance and charging issues with the auxiliary 12V battery

Kia India recently announced a voluntary recall for 1380 units of the pre-facelift EV6, manufactured between 3 March, 2022 and 14 April, 2023. The recall has been initiated for updating the software of the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU), in order to improve the charging process and performance of the 12V auxiliary battery. Kia states that it is proactively rolling out the update for affected units, in order to upkeep a seamless ownership experience.

Kia India notified the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) about the voluntary recall. The company has also started reaching out to respective owners, notifying them of the campaign.

Kia India showcased the facelifted EV6 at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, back in January. Globally unveiled in May 2024, the updated EV gets a host of cosmetic and a few functional upgrades. Bookings for the updated EV6 started on 17 January, 2025.

