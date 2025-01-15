Kia EV6 facelift teased; to debut in India on 17 January

Kia India has dropped the first teaser of the EV6 facelift. The electric SUV will get it’s first update and will sport refreshed looks, new features, larger battery pack, and improved driving range.

On the outside, the new EV6 will get revised headlamps with new pattern for LED DRLs, reprofiled bumpers, and tweaked elements in the tail lamps. Inside, the cabin of the EV6 will be equipped with bigger infotainment system, redesigned two-spoke steering wheel, heads-up display, and a digital rear-view mirror.

The current existing EV6's 77.4kWh battery pack will be swapped for a bigger 84kWh battery pack with more range.

Upon launch, the EV6 will continue its rivalry with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Mercedes-Benz EQA, BMW iX1, and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

Kia | EV6 facelift | Kia EV6 facelift