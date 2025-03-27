    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Kia EV6 Facelift Launched at Rs. 65.9 Lakh

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Thursday 27 March 2025,14:30 PM IST

            Kia India recently launched the facelifted version of the EV6, starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 65.9 lakh. Showcased at the Auto Expo 2025, the facelifted version gets several cosmetic and functional changes, including a larger battery pack.

            To begin with, the EV6 Facelift gets a sportier and aggressive front end, inspired by Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, which includes a new Star Map graphic-connected DRL with sequential indicators and GT-Line front bumper, 19-inch aerodynamic wheels with glossy finish, and Star Map LED combination lamps with sequential rear indicators.

            Kia EV6 Instrument Cluster

            Internally, the eSUV gets a double D-cut steering wheel with hands-on detection technology, dual 12.3-inch panoramic curved instrument cluster, Kia Connect 2.0 with Kia Connect Diagnostics (KCD), OTA updates, Digital Key 2.0, and an ADAS suite with 27 connected features which includes five autonomous features.

            The Kia EV6 Facelift is built on the automaker’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It is powered by an 84kWh battery pack and two electric motors, rated to churn out 320bhp and 605Nm torque. Fast charging capabilities include a 10 to 80 per cent charge time of 18 minutes via a 350kW DC fast charger. Claimed range numbers stand at an ARAI-certified 663km.

            The updated iteration of the Kia EV6 gets five colourways, viz. Snow White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Wolf Grey, Runway Red, and Yacht Blue Matte.

            Kia EV6
            KiaEV6 ₹ 65.90 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Kia EV6 | EV6 | EV6 facelift | Kia EV6 facelift

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Nissan India to Add 5-seater C-SUV, 7-seater B-MPV to Product Portfolio

            Nissan India to Add 5-seater C-SUV, 7-seater B-MPV to Product Portfolio

            By Dwij Bhandut03/27/2025 19:23:38

            Nissan MPV could be a Renault Triber derivative

            Kia EV6 Facelift Launched at Rs. 65.9 Lakh

            Kia EV6 Facelift Launched at Rs. 65.9 Lakh

            By Dwij Bhandut03/27/2025 14:15:28

            The Kia EV6 Facelift gets a larger battery pack.

            Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Get Price Hikes for Select Colourways

            Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Get Price Hikes for Select Colourways

            By Dwij Bhandut03/26/2025 17:38:56

            Both the Skoda Slavia and the Kushaq are now costlier by Rs. 10,000.

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Pre-bookings Start in India: All Details Here!

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Pre-bookings Start in India: All Details Here!

            By Dwij Bhandut03/26/2025 12:30:21

            The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will launch in April 2025.

            2025 Tata Altroz Spotted Again: Still under the Wraps

            2025 Tata Altroz Spotted Again: Still under the Wraps

            By Dwij Bhandut03/25/2025 17:35:11

            The updated Tata Altroz may carry over the same set of mechanicals as the previous iteration.

            Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets New Mocha Grey Theme: Ivory White Discontinued

            Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets New Mocha Grey Theme: Ivory White Discontinued

            By Dwij Bhandut03/25/2025 14:45:12

            Mahindra Thar Roxx now gets a grey interior as standard in the 4x2 variants.

            Tata Sierra EV Spied Again: Fresh Perspective!

            Tata Sierra EV Spied Again: Fresh Perspective!

            By Dwij Bhandut03/24/2025 14:32:50

            Production-spec Tata Sierra EV could make headways in the coming months.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.52 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 10.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 7e

            Mahindra XEV 7e

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2025
            Skoda New Kodiaq

            Skoda New Kodiaq

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Tata Sierra EV

            Tata Sierra EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 65.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Aston Martin Vanquish

            Aston Martin Vanquish

            ₹ 8.85 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

            ₹ 4.20 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC90

            Volvo XC90

            ₹ 1.03 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW 3 Series LWB

            BMW 3 Series LWB

            ₹ 62.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars