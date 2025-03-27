Kia EV6 Facelift Launched at Rs. 65.9 Lakh

Kia India recently launched the facelifted version of the EV6, starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 65.9 lakh. Showcased at the Auto Expo 2025, the facelifted version gets several cosmetic and functional changes, including a larger battery pack.

To begin with, the EV6 Facelift gets a sportier and aggressive front end, inspired by Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, which includes a new Star Map graphic-connected DRL with sequential indicators and GT-Line front bumper, 19-inch aerodynamic wheels with glossy finish, and Star Map LED combination lamps with sequential rear indicators.

Internally, the eSUV gets a double D-cut steering wheel with hands-on detection technology, dual 12.3-inch panoramic curved instrument cluster, Kia Connect 2.0 with Kia Connect Diagnostics (KCD), OTA updates, Digital Key 2.0, and an ADAS suite with 27 connected features which includes five autonomous features.

The Kia EV6 Facelift is built on the automaker’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It is powered by an 84kWh battery pack and two electric motors, rated to churn out 320bhp and 605Nm torque. Fast charging capabilities include a 10 to 80 per cent charge time of 18 minutes via a 350kW DC fast charger. Claimed range numbers stand at an ARAI-certified 663km.

The updated iteration of the Kia EV6 gets five colourways, viz. Snow White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Wolf Grey, Runway Red, and Yacht Blue Matte.

