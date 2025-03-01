Kia EV4 Unveiled: Gets Up To 630km Range!

Kia Corporation recently unveiled the EV4 concept at the brand’s 2025 EV Day, held in Tarragona, Spain. Offered in both hatchback and sedan form factors, this is the brand’s push for enhanced EV adoption.

Built on the 400V Electric Global Modular (E-GMP) platform, both versions of the EV4 get either a 58.3kWh or an 81.4kWh battery pack, powering the 150kW front-mounted motor. The hatchback version is 4.4 metres long, while the sedan spans 4.7 metres. Both the long-range and the standard versions get a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 7.4 and 7.7 seconds respectively. Both the hatchback and the sedan variants get a top speed of 170kmph. The claimed range numbers stand at 430km for the standard, and up to 630km for the long-range version.

With regards to its connectivity features, the centre console is a massive 30-inch screen split into three displays, sizing at 12.3, 5.3, and 12.3 inches respectively. The car can be unlocked with the native Digital Key app, enabling unlock access from up to 15 devices, including the Apple Watch. As far as the storage goes, the sedan gets a bootspace of 490 litres, while the hatchback gets 435 litres.

The standard version of the Kia EV4 can be fast-charged (DC) from 10 to 80 per cent in 29 minutes, while the long range iteration takes about 31 minutes. The EV4 will initially be sold in its home country, followed by global launches.

