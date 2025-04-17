Kia Confirms Seltos Hybrid, Eyes Powertrain Diversification

Kia confirmed the Seltos Hybrid in a recent official presentation. This is a part of the brand’s long-term strategy to garner a 25 per cent hybrid sales pool by 2030. We also expect the Carens and Creta hybrids to follow suit.

Kia’s India Plan

Given the advent of stricter emission and fuel efficiency norms, it is a mammoth task to bring about these changes without making structural amendments to the powertrains, which would otherwise result in working with limitations. This is particularly why brands like Kia eye out on powertrain diversification, which ultimately leads to a wider consumer outreach. The automaker is not only betting solely on ICE or EV, but also working on a middle ground for that particular demographic, which is relatively a large chunk of prospective buyers. The Seltos is one such global product and aims to address this white space with a hybrid version.

Expected to launch next year, the next-gen Kia Seltos has been spied testing several times. Being the second generation of the SUV, it is expected to get cosmetic and functional overhauls.

