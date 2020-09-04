Kia commences production of Sonet sub-four metre SUV ahead of launch on 18 September

Aditya Nadkarni Friday 04 September 2020, 16:43 PM

The production of the Kia Sonet has commenced at the company’s plant located in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The Sonet is the third product from the brand in India after the Carnival and Seltos and the second locally produced model after the latter.

The Kia Sonet will be offered in 11 colours, six variants, and three engine options. The model will come equipped with full LED headlamps, LED tail lights, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, sound mood lighting, sunroof, ventilated front seats, as well as drive and traction control modes. Safety features on the model will include six airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC, VSM, Brake Assist (BA), and hill-start assist.

The Kia Sonet made its world premiere on August 7, 2020, while bookings for the model began on 20 August 2020. The brand received 6,523 bookings for the sub-four metre SUV on the first day of bookings. The Kia Sonet will be launched in India on 18 September 2020 while deliveries will begin on the same day.