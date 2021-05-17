Kia commences deliveries of the updated Sonet
Kia introduced the 2021 Sonet earlier this month. In about two weeks of its launch, the company has commenced the deliveries of the updated model. Introduced at a starting price of Rs 6.79 lakh, the popular selling compact SUV now gets 10 new advancements along with the new Kia logo. Additionally changes are limited to the variant line-up while mechanically, it continues to be powered by the existing engine options.
Kia has introduced two new variants – HTX 1.0-litre turbo-petrol 7DCT and HTX diesel 6AT. The top 10 highlights in the updated model include – updated UVO with voice assist sunroof (in HTX+ and GTX+ trims), paddle shifters (in HTX and GTX+ automatic trims), rear door sunshade curtains (top-spec variants), new safety equipment (ESC, VSM, BA, and HAC), multi drive and traction modes (HTX automatic trim onwards), Smart key with push-start (HTK+ trim onwards), remote engine start (HTK+), electric sunroof (HTK+ turbo-petrol iMT), chrome door handles (HTK+ onwards), and R16 crystal cut alloys with silver wheel caps (HTX trim).
Mechanically, the 2021 Kia Sonet continues to be offered with the existing set of powertrains which include a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit, a seven-speed DCT unit, an IVT unit, and a six-speed torque converter unit.
Photo: FB
