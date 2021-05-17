Kia commences deliveries of the updated Sonet

Nikhil Puthran Monday 17 May 2021, 21:21 PM

Kia introduced the 2021 Sonet earlier this month. In about two weeks of its launch, the company has commenced the deliveries of the updated model. Introduced at a starting price of Rs 6.79 lakh, the popular selling compact SUV now gets 10 new advancements along with the new Kia logo. Additionally changes are limited to the variant line-up while mechanically, it continues to be powered by the existing engine options.

Kia has introduced two new variants – HTX 1.0-litre turbo-petrol 7DCT and HTX diesel 6AT. The top 10 highlights in the updated model include – updated UVO with voice assist sunroof (in HTX+ and GTX+ trims), paddle shifters (in HTX and GTX+ automatic trims), rear door sunshade curtains (top-spec variants), new safety equipment (ESC, VSM, BA, and HAC), multi drive and traction modes (HTX automatic trim onwards), Smart key with push-start (HTK+ trim onwards), remote engine start (HTK+), electric sunroof (HTK+ turbo-petrol iMT), chrome door handles (HTK+ onwards), and R16 crystal cut alloys with silver wheel caps (HTX trim).

Mechanically, the 2021 Kia Sonet continues to be offered with the existing set of powertrains which include a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit, a seven-speed DCT unit, an IVT unit, and a six-speed torque converter unit.

Photo: FB